Peterborough United quoted a ‘ridiculous’ asking price for striker, the Premier League forward Posh once tried to sign and the 30 year-old who wanted £6k a week for three years
Peterborough United pulled out of an attempt to sign Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop on transfer deadline day when the asking price rose to a ‘ridiculous’ amount.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation during the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He didn’t actually name Bishop or Accrington, but it’s common knowledge a Posh bid for the player was made and rejected by the League One club.
Bishop has scored just 20 League One goals in two seasons with Stanley after entering the Football League from Leamington Spa.
MacAnthony said: “We wanted a physical striker as cover for Clarke-Harris, but once the club knew I was involved the price just kept going up and it reached £2 million which was just ridiculous so I backed off.
“It wasn’t a problem. Clubs can ask what they want for a player and if they get it good luck to them. I do it, but my asking prices are normally for players who score 30 goals in a season not 10.”
MacAnthony also revealed he once tried to sign Brighton’s young Irish international forward Aaron Connelly and he also rejected the chance to take on forward Eoin Doyle because of his wage demands, much to the annoyance of then Posh manager Steve Evans.
“I get on great with Steve now,” MacAnthony said. “But he could annoy me because he was always giving interviews and saying ‘the chairman knows I want one more player’.
“He wanted Eoin Doyle, but the player wanted £6k a week for three years and he was already 30.”
Doyle now plays in League One with Bolton Wanderers.