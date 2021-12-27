Peterborough United pull out of move for Premier League goalkeeper, although Posh chairman denies there was ever any interest!
Peterborough United pulled out of a move to sign Burnley’s third choice goalkeeper Will Norris because of the player’s high wages at Turf Moor.
Posh are keen to find competition for current number one Dai Cornell after letting senior ‘keepers Dan Gyollai and Christy Pym leave on loan for Maidenhead and Stevenage respectively.
Norris made close to 100 appearances for Cambridge United at the start of his career before moving permenantly to Wolves in July, 2017 and then Burnley in August, 2020. The 28 year-old has started two Premier League games for Burnley, but is currently behind Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey in the club’s pecking order.
The PT picked up the rumour from a high profile Twitter account and checked it with an impeccable club source who told us Posh enquired about the availability of Norris three weeks ago, but backed off when told Burnley couldn’t help with the players’ wages.
But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on Twitter today: “This is a name that has never come up in any recruitment meeting so no idea where this has come from.”
Norris was in goal for Ipswich - he was loan from Wolves - when Posh won 4-1 at Portman Road in February, 2020.