Sammie Szmodics in action for Blackburn. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Szmodics delivered two deadly finishes to bring his goals tally for the season to four. He should have completed his hat-trick late in the game, but he missed a one-on-one opportunity,

In League One ex-Posh full-back Dan Butler conceded an injury time penalty which enabled Charlton Athletic to leave the Lamex Stadium with a point from a 1-1 draw in Michael Appleton’s first match in charge of the Addicks. The dropped points knocked Steve Evans’ Stevenage off the top of the table.

Ethan Hamilton, another promotion winner with Posh, scored his second goal for Lincoln City to rescue a point for the Imps at home to Carlisle United. It was a typical long-range strike from Hamilton.

In League Two Joe Taylor scored his sixth goal of a productive loan spell at Colchester United in a 1-1 home draw with Mansfield and Mo Eisa scored his fifth goal of the campaign for MK Dons as they went down 2-1 at home to Stockport County.

One-time Posh loanee missed a penaltyy for Newport County in a 1-1 home draw with Barrow and there was a first win of the season for Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers as a spectacular late winner sealed a 2-1 success at Forest Green Rovers.