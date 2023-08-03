Hamilton has moved from Accrington Stanley- who were relegated from League One last season- to Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old appeared 45 times for Posh over the course of his one full season for the club during the 2020/21 campaign; having joined on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.

Hamilton was most fondly remembered for his performance in the 3-3 draw against Lincoln, helping Posh swing the tide back in their favour to secure the draw and promotion of the Championship.

Ethan Hamilton celebrates winning promotion with Peterborough United in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.

He did rather lose his credit in the bank with many Posh fans in April when he left former teammate Nathan Thompson injured following a heavy sliding tackle at the WHAM Stadium.

Thompson only returned off the bench for what turned out to be Posh’s final game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the play-off semi-final.

Thompson has now moved onto play under former Posh boss Steve Evans at Stevenage, who has now made his 11th signing of the summer thanks to the help of Ivan Toney.

Evans brought to Toney to Posh in the summer of 2018 and now the striker has helped out his old boss by recommending him Aaron Pressley.

The 21-year-old striker has now arrived at The Lamex on a permanent deal from Brentford B having spent loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley in League One.

Evans said: "It was Ivan Toney who gave him a hugely positive reference.

"Aaron is desperate to do well. I have no doubt we are a steppingstone to much greater things for the boy.

"He has a lot of the attributes I witnessed in the likes of Ivan, Chris Wood and Jack Marriott.”

Latest deals

Jordan Graham- Birmingham City to Leyton Orient

Elias Kachunga- Bolton to Cambridge

Josh Thomas- Swansea to Port Vale (loan)

Finley Burns- Manchester City to Stevenage (loan)

Ed Burns- Brighton to Leyton Orient (loan)

Luke Plange- Crystal Palace to Carlisle (loan)