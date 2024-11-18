Steve Welsh. Photo David Lowndes.

Promotion-winning Peterborough United centre-back Steve Welsh is the guest of honour at a senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday.

Welsh will be chatting away at the Alan Boswell Executive Suite from noon to 2pm. The events is free and light refreshments are provided. Entrance is through the main reception at the club.

Former soldier Welsh originally moved to Posh from Cambridge United on a free transfer in August 1991 and helped the club to promotion to the second tier in his first season. He played 45 Division One games the following season when Posh achieved the highest Football League finish in their history (10th).

Welsh left Posh for Scottish football in 1994, but returned for a second brief spell at London Road two years later. He made 196 Posh appearances in total, scoring two goals.