Peterborough United promotion winner from 1991-92 selected for senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium
The wing wizard was a star of the 1991-92 Posh team that reached the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history by winning a dramatic promotion from Division Three. Barnes had moved to London Road along with Tony Adcock from cash-strapped local rivals Northampton Town for a cut-price £60k for the pair the previous January.
Barnes also helped Posh to what remains their highest Football League finish, 10th in the old Division One the following season.
Barnes, who started his career at West Ham United. only made 60 appearances for Posh, scoring nine goals, but his impact was immense.
The event will take place in the Alan Boswell Suite from noon. Complimentary tea and coffee will be served.