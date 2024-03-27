Bobby Barnes (left) celebrates a Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

The wing wizard was a star of the 1991-92 Posh team that reached the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history by winning a dramatic promotion from Division Three. Barnes had moved to London Road along with Tony Adcock from cash-strapped local rivals Northampton Town for a cut-price £60k for the pair the previous January.

Barnes also helped Posh to what remains their highest Football League finish, 10th in the old Division One the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnes, who started his career at West Ham United. only made 60 appearances for Posh, scoring nine goals, but his impact was immense.