Cameron Jerome spent a successful League One campaign at Milton Keynes two seasons ago. Photo: Getty Images.

The 36-year-old canceled his contract at Championship side Luton by mutual consent to seal a deal with The Trotters.

The forward, who has Premier League experience with Birmingham, Stoke and Norwich scored just four times in two Championship seasons but scored 13 in his last League One campaign, for Milton Keynes during the 2020/21 season.

Bolton have also allowed former Posh midfielder Kieran Sadlier to join League Two leaders Leyton Orient on loan until the end of the season.

Sadlier has appeared 19 times this season but the majority of those have been from the bench.

Sheffield Wednesday have also completed the stellar loan signing of Aden Flint from Stoke.

The 33-year-old centre-back, who has a reputation for goal-scoring won the division with Bristol City in 2015.

Last season, he scored back-to-back doubles for Cardiff, the first of those came against Posh in August to snatch a point after the Bluebirds had fallen 2-0 down. His second header was in the closing seconds of the match.

Bristol Rovers, who sit in 11th, just a point behind Posh in 8th, have added midfielder Grant Ward from Blackpool on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old midfielder has plenty of Championship experience with both Ipswich and Blackpool.

Forest Green, who host Posh next weekend (February 4), have added 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Onyango on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.

Onyango spent the first half of the campaign at Burton Albion, making 19 appearances.

Elsewhere, former rumoured Posh target Ayoub Assal has sealed a shock move from AFC Wimbledon to Qatari club Al-Wakrah.

The 20-year-old midfielder will link up with the side who sit third in the Qatar Stars League after they met his release clause.