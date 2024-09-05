Peterborough United promotion hero Tommy Rowe has signed for Manchester United! Dwight Gayle set to move to Scottish Premier League
Rowe (35) has accepted a player-coach role with United’s Under 21 side. Rowe, who scored the opening goal when Posh beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 in the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford, was hired after s successful trial in the summer. He will help coach the Under 21s and give on-field feedback to players, according to the Manchester News.
Rowe was part of the United Academy as a player before his release in 2003.
Rowe moved to Posh from Stockport County in July, 2009 and went on to make 200 appearances, scoring 27 goals before leaving to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in July, 2014. He was released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.
Former Posh striker Dwight Gayle is set to join Scottish Premier League side Hibernian. He is a free agent after leaving Derby County at the end of last season.
