​Confirmation of a Peterborough United profit of close to a million pounds for the year ending June, 2022 has now been sent to the club shareholders.

Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Posh lodged the accounts with Companies House in June, 2023 after requesting a three-month delay in filing because of issues relating to Covid and club staffing levels.

Those accounts have now been sent to the club shareholders and seen by the PT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Posh profit for the 12 months in question was £932,936. Posh posted a loss of just over £1 million for the previous 12 months.

Posh paid out over £9 million in wages including social security and pension costs compared to just under £7 million for the year ending June, 2021.

Posh paid 222 staff members including 104 from the playing side.

There was a £301,198 remuneration to one director, believed to be director of football Barry Fry, which was down from £389,146 in the previous accounts.

Posh made a transfer profit of almost £1.4 million in the latest publishing accounts, down from almost £4.8 million in the previous 12 months.

When the accounts were posted with Companies House then co-owner Dr Jason Neale said: “The club is delighted to have posted positive results with a net income of £932,936.

"Whilst we recognise that we benefited from increased revenues playing in the Championship it should also be noted that we experienced significantly higher costs playing at that level and elected not to sell players, therefore not significantly benefiting from profits on the disposal of player registrations as in prior years.

"As noted in the financial statements we made inroads into reducing our debt. Further, the club has reached a framework agreement with its major creditor and anticipates definitive agreements being executed in the near future.

"Overall, we are excited by what the future holds, both on and off the pitch.”

Dr Neale and fellow co-owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson have since sold the majority of their club shares back to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.