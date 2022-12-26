News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Posh return to League One action away at Charlton Athletic

Peterborough United travel to face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Boxing Day (December 26, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
Peterborough United return to action on Boxing Day. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United return to action on Boxing Day. Photo: Joe Dent.

After a break of over two weeks, Posh get their festive campaign underway with a trip to face a familiar face.

Former Posh captain Dean Holden takes charge of his first Charlton league game today with his new side languishing down in 18th place.

Posh meanwhile have slipped outside of the play-offs and need to pick up three points to stand any chance of getting back into the potential promotion places.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Charlton vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3m kick-off
  • Posh sit sit 8th, 3 off the play-offs
  • No fresh injury concerns for Posh
  • Dean Holden takes charge of first Addicks game
Show new updates

Jack is not for sale

Team news

Posh have no major new injury concerns. There have been a few players missing out on training sessions with illness in recent weeks and Benji Mensah has been struggling with a dead leg.

Apart from that, it’s as it was but Harvey Cartwright is back with the club now and could be on the bench at least. He was present at Hull’s training camp in Turkey over the World Cup break.

Posh looking to Christmas Past

Form

The run that got Ben Garner sacked was one that saw them go 7 without a win.

The new manager bounce, typically, is already in effect as the side moved into the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wedensday with a penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Brighton.

Last 5

Charlton 0-0 Brighton (4-3 pens)

Charlton 1-2 Bristol Rovers

Stockport 3-1 Charlton FA Cup

Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham

Charlton 2-2 Stockport

New man

Charlton sacked Ben Garner a few weeks ago and the new man may be familiar to Posh.

Ex-captain and full back Dean Holden, who played for the club between 2005 and 2007 before leaving for Scottish football has been given the job and today is his first league game.

Ex-Interim CEO Jim Rodwell also joined the Addicks at the same time as Chief Operating Officer.

A new Technical Director and a Finance Director and rumours of a takeover- with Charlie Methven (of Netflix fame) rumoured set to be involved- persist.

It’s a time of uncertainty for the club who are just six points above the drop.

Welcome!

Happy Boxing Day! and I hope you had a Merry Christmas.

To make things even better (hopefully) Posh are in action over the festive period for the first time in three years after the 2020 fixtures (genuinely) and 2021 (not so sure) fell victim to Covid.

