Peterborough United: Posh return to League One action away at Charlton Athletic
Peterborough United travel to face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Boxing Day (December 26, 3pm).
After a break of over two weeks, Posh get their festive campaign underway with a trip to face a familiar face.
Former Posh captain Dean Holden takes charge of his first Charlton league game today with his new side languishing down in 18th place.
Posh meanwhile have slipped outside of the play-offs and need to pick up three points to stand any chance of getting back into the potential promotion places.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Charlton vs Posh
Key Events
- 3m kick-off
- Posh sit sit 8th, 3 off the play-offs
- No fresh injury concerns for Posh
- Dean Holden takes charge of first Addicks game
Accrington Stanley vs Barnsley
Burton Albion vs Lincoln City
Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town
Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United
Cheltenham Town vs Plymouth Argyle
Exeter City vs Portsmouth
Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Ipswich Town vs Oxford United
Milton Keynes Dons vs Forest Green Rovers
Port Vale vs Morecambe
Wycombe Wanderers vs Bristol Rovers
Posh have no major new injury concerns. There have been a few players missing out on training sessions with illness in recent weeks and Benji Mensah has been struggling with a dead leg.
Apart from that, it’s as it was but Harvey Cartwright is back with the club now and could be on the bench at least. He was present at Hull’s training camp in Turkey over the World Cup break.
The run that got Ben Garner sacked was one that saw them go 7 without a win.
The new manager bounce, typically, is already in effect as the side moved into the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wedensday with a penalty shootout victory over Premier League side Brighton.
Last 5
Charlton 0-0 Brighton (4-3 pens)
Charlton 1-2 Bristol Rovers
Stockport 3-1 Charlton FA Cup
Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham
Charlton 2-2 Stockport
Charlton sacked Ben Garner a few weeks ago and the new man may be familiar to Posh.
Ex-captain and full back Dean Holden, who played for the club between 2005 and 2007 before leaving for Scottish football has been given the job and today is his first league game.
Ex-Interim CEO Jim Rodwell also joined the Addicks at the same time as Chief Operating Officer.
A new Technical Director and a Finance Director and rumours of a takeover- with Charlie Methven (of Netflix fame) rumoured set to be involved- persist.
It’s a time of uncertainty for the club who are just six points above the drop.