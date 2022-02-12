Peterborough United poll and reaction: Posh chiefs have averted an own goal with their Manchester City FA Cup admission prices, although it’s still too expensive for young children

The FA Cup. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

We asked Posh fans whether or not they thought the amended price list was fair.

Only 27% of votes cast in a PT poll thought the prices were still too high (it was almost 90% in a poll conducted after the original price announcement). 60% said the prices were now fair and 13% said they’d have happily paid more!

Most grumbles now revolved around the admission price for young children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony

Posh fans commented as they voted

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

They are tolerable prices for season ticket (ST) holders. They are not for non season ticket holders. At the very least people with 230 plus points should have had access to the same pricing as season ticket holders. Kids should never be charged £23 to watch us play.

@CrispLevi

£36 to watch one of the best teams in the world (hoping they put out a decent team) with no out of the ordinary travelling expenses. Great value for money, £42 wasn’t bad either, but just not in the best taste given recent form.

@Jinsky6

They were fair before, they’re even more fair now.

@imtomhutch

About right for ST holders. Slightly dear for non-ST holders, but quite right to reward the ST holders for their loyalty.

@pboromikky

Nope.

@PaulDayNew

About right, but still to expensive to take a primary school aged child for me.

@JeffriesTom

They seem fair to me - getting tickets for this type of game is always divisive. You always get a few who if they won a million on the lottery would moan that the bloke last week won £2 million.

@paul_gauntlett

As a one off, I was OK with £42 as I accept I’m not a regular ao have no loyalty points etc. If I love football that much, and want to see a prem team that I don’t have the luxury of very often, then I’d pay it. I’m likely to try and get a ticket at £38 as well. No complaints.

@steverodz

Miserable folk of Peterborough are not happy unless they moaning. If it had been a tenner they would still moan - think local pubs will be busy that night.

@wackerlegend

After all the hype I expected them to be over 50 quid. Test will be if they sell out.

@FenboyThree

Disgraceful. Expected them to be free.

@PoshDaz

Just feel sorry for the parents of younger kids at £23 a ticket as there should really have been another age bracket. Big difference between a 7 and 17 year old.

@_ElJim

Damage done. Don’t care. Not going.

@w4wilcox

Posh fans are on their high horses. Prices now are perfectly fair. You’re not going to get Man City at home for £18! Get out more. The club isn’t historically a Championship club. If we get relegated, we get relegated. No one deliberately fails. The owners aren’t billionaires.