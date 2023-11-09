Peter Kioso celebrates scoring against Cheltenham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh head into the game off the back of defeat to Wigan on Tuesday night that saw their 13-match unbeaten run come to an end.

They will have to pick themselves up quickly as their fierce local rivals arrive in town on Saturday and currently hold the local bragging rights after beating Posh in their last league meeting 2-0 last April.

Posh did, however, come out on top at London Road in October thanks to a Lloyd Jones own goal.

Kioso has reassured fans that the players are well up for the fight.

He said: “The boys are hyped up for Saturday, we want to put on a show for the crowd and we know how much it means to them. It means a lot to us too.

“Every game for me is a derby, I don’t like any team in this league to be fair but that’s my mentality going into every game because I’m not supposed to like any team in this league.

“We know how important the game is on Saturday, we need to bounce back, we will bounce back and I know the boys will use the frustration of today to get a good result.