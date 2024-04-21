Ricky-Jade Jones scores for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com/.

Posh proved once more what a fine, easy-on-the-eye side they can be. Players like Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows confirmed they have great futures in the game, while midfielders Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins again laid a claim to be the best pairing in their position in League One.

Posh can take pride in being the best of the rest behind the biggest three clubs in the division, and they could still finish above one of them as long as a reserve team can get something from a trip to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday (April 23).

It’s been a great season to be fair – one that leads to a trophy from a Wembley final can always make that claim – and it could yet become even better.

Posh celebrate a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones (centre) at Bristol Rovers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com/.

TALKING POINTS FROM ROVERS 0, POSH 2…

1) The two Posh players who divide opinion more than most scored the goals at the Memorial Ground. There doesn’t appear to be much middle ground when the form and ability of Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones come under scrutiny. Randall’s laid-back approach is interpreted as too casual by some, while the frenetic style of Jones is admired by plenty (his chairman and manager most importantly) but condemned by others who believe he should also already have the finishing ability of Gary Lineker, or even Jonson Clarke-Harris, despite his rookie centre forward status. The JCH/RJJ debate is fascinating with both having their supporters and it’s true combining the best attributes of each would produce an unstoppable striker at League One level. Clarke-Harris started yesterday, but contributed little despite a noticeable attempt by Posh wide players to cross the ball early in his direction. Jones came on for the final 15 minutes, pepped up the attack, and scored. For me, and I suspect for Darren Ferguson, Clarke-Harris remains third choice central striker behind Jones and Malik Mothersille, purely because of the style of play Posh have developed with great success this season. Pace up top is essential.

2) Mothersille was a revelation as a left-winger at Rovers, certainly in the first-half. He kept things simple by using his skill and speed to run past his marker and cross the ball. He picked up an assist for his troubles and could easily have had another one. David Ajiboye was much the same on the other flank and there’s a lot to be said for moving the ball into the penalty area quickly before defenders can get set. First-choice wingers Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark do over-elaborate at times.

3) It would be a surprise if we saw Poku again before the play-offs, and maybe we won’t see him then. His last ankle issue kept him out for several weeks, although the club insist it’s an impact injury this time rather than ligament damage. If the worst does happen, and given Mothersille’s display yesterday, is it impossible to see Mason-Clark switching to the right flank and playing Jones in between him and Mothersille? It’s just a thought and maybe would have been worth trying at Cheltenham if the need to avoid injury and fatigue wasn’t quite rightly being prioritised.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com/.

4) Clarke-Harris received a fine send off from Rovers fans when he was substituted yesterday. ‘He wants to come home’ the fans sang which was true last August when their club cocked the transfer up. A costly mistake given Rovers’ feebleness in front of goal against Posh.

5) That attacking weakness aside, it was still important for Posh to claim just a second clean sheet in 12 games. They will need to keep out much better forward lines than they one they faced yesterday, but it was a confidence boost all the same.

6) James Dornelly’s Football League debut would have happened sooner but for injury. He certainly didn’t look out of place before cramping up and leaving the game just after the hour mark. He wasn’t ambitious with his passing and his defending wasn’t tested much by lightweight opposition even though he was up against a former Premier League winger in Scott Sinclair, but he looked cool, calm and confident. He could be a starter at right-back next season. Chairman Darragh MacAnthony seems to think so. He tweeted last night: ‘Loved seeing our future first team right-back JD making his full League debut today. Another Academy product with a big future and a great head on his shoulders. Watching our 21s yesterday look out there is another 3 coming soon into first team. This is the way for our club. Love it.’