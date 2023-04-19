Frankie Kent of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at full-time at Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were outstanding for an hour as they stormed into a 2-0 lead through goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark, but they lost form and composure in the final half an hour and lived dangerously at times before completing a 2-1 win.

There were some outstanding individual displays in that first hour.

Here are the PT player and manager ratings...

Ephron Mason-Clark scores the second Posh goal against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

WILL NORRIS – 7

Almost handed Accrington a shock lead with a misplaced kick, but redeemed himself immediately by making a fine save from the resultant shot. Handled the ball safely when Posh came under pressure in the second-half and kicked the ball long when necessary.

NATHAN THOMPSON – 6

Kicked out of the game early on, an incident that could have serious ramifications for the rest of the Posh season.

Posh star Jack Taylor wins the ball back against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

NATHANAEL OGBETA – 6.5.

A couple of very promising runs forward in the first-half, but looked a little tired after the break and he didn't help substitute full-back Dan Butler cope with a tricky winger in the final quarter 5.

FRANKIE KENT – 8

A commanding display at the back. Took on Accrington aerially on his own at times. Used the ball well in the main.

RONNIE EDWARDS – 6.5

He was predictably cool and composed on the ball, but he had some uncomfortable defensive moments as the home side attacked the left-hand side of the Posh defence almost exclusively.

OLIVER NORBURN – 7

Like most of the team he was very good in the first-half when the ball was moved at an impressive tempo before standards dropped in the final half an hour when he became a touch sloppy. Picked up a caution trying to retrieve his own mistake.

HECTOR KYPRIANOU – 8

Slotted back into central midfield very comfortably. Took the ball under pressure and usually kept hold of it before passing accurately and positively. A very encouraging display.

JACK TAYLOR – 7

Revelled in his more advanced midfield role in the first-half when he passed the ball crisply. A fine assist on the crucial opening goal. Found it harder to get on the ball after the break and Posh suffered as a result.

KWAME POKU – 6.5

A fine assist - his eighth of the season - with a positive surge forward and neat little pass for the second Posh goal. Looked very sharp before the break although he should have scored early on. Faded in the second half and taken off in favour of a full-back.

EPHRON MASON-CLARK – 7

Too fast and powerful for his marker in the early stages when he was denied a goal by a fine save. Scored from a suspiciously offside position and then became a virtual onlooker in the second-half as Posh struggled to get going offensively.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS -7

Dominated the home defence before the break when he did a bit of everything. There were fine flicks, clever headers, a couple of decent passes and an excellent finish. Competed strongly throughout although his influence eventually waned and the flicks stopped working.

SUBS USED

JOSH KNIGHT (for Thompson, 18 mins) – 7

Thrust on out of position as a right-back and performed well. There were some athletic, pacy runs forward and there were no issues defensively on his side of the pitch. He'll get a much tougher examination at the weekend though.

DAN BUTLER (for Poku, 70 mins) – 5

Butler's introduction at left-back co-incided with a rise in the threat level of right-winger Rosaire Longelo who created the Accrington goal and almost created another one 60 seconds later.

Subs not used: Harrison Burrows, Kabongo Tshimanga, Ben Thompson, Joel Randall and Will Blackmore.

MANAGER DARREN FERGUSON – 7

