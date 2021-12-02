Peterborough United players to miss Nottingham Forest trip because of Covid and a fractured hand
Peterborough United will be without million-pound summer signing Joel Randall at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 4) after the 22 year-old tested positive for Covid.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:33 pm
Fellow attacking player Kwame Poku will also be missing after fracturing his hand during his two-goal performance for the under 23s at Everon last night (Wednesday).
Randall missed that game after a positive Covid test. Everton had requested all Posh players involved in last night’s match were tested. Randall is now self isolating until next Friday (December 10).
Randall had only returned to the matchday squad last weekend for the first time since August 21 after recovering from a thigh injury.