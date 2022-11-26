News you can trust since 1948
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United provides the assist for the equalising goal against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United players' slump in form continued with defeat in the FA Cup

Peterborough United’s poor form continued as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Shrewsbury Town.

By Alan Swann
10 minutes ago
Updated 26th Nov 2022, 5:55pm

There were some good attacking moments from Posh, but they couldn’t buy a finish and thus overturn a poor first-half performance.

It was 3-1 at the break and that’s how it finished at the Montgomery Waters Stadium.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Won't be happy with the second Shrews goal as he spilled a well-struck shot in front of him, but he made a cracking close-range save soon afterwards. Poorly protected in the first-half and a spectator after the break. 6.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Caught out of position for the opening goal in the second minute and, although he battled well throughout, it was a struggle in the first-half. Involved in some good link-up play after the break before a late substitution 6.

3. DAN BUTLER

The left-back worked hard, but his passing was indifferent and his defending less than solid. Upset the referee to pick up a second-half caution 5.5.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Played on the left-hand side of two centre-backs and it's not a comfortable position for him. Posh were all over the place defensively in the first-half which suggests a lack of organisation 5.

