Peterborough United’s poor form continued as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Shrewsbury Town.
There were some good attacking moments from Posh, but they couldn’t buy a finish and thus overturn a poor first-half performance.
It was 3-1 at the break and that’s how it finished at the Montgomery Waters Stadium.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Won't be happy with the second Shrews goal as he spilled a well-struck shot in front of him, but he made a cracking close-range save soon afterwards. Poorly protected in the first-half and a spectator after the break. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Caught out of position for the opening goal in the second minute and, although he battled well throughout, it was a struggle in the first-half. Involved in some good link-up play after the break before a late substitution 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. DAN BUTLER
The left-back worked hard, but his passing was indifferent and his defending less than solid. Upset the referee to pick up a second-half caution 5.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Played on the left-hand side of two centre-backs and it's not a comfortable position for him. Posh were all over the place defensively in the first-half which suggests a lack of organisation 5.
Photo: Joe Dent