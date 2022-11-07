Kell Watts of Peterborough United in action against Salford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It didn’t improve the result though as the teams must battle it out again in a replay at the Peninsula Stadium, probably on Tuesday, November 15, after a 0-0 draw.

Centre-back Watts made just his second start of the season as Posh kept a second successive clean sheet.

"It obviously wasn’t the result we wanted,” Watts said. “We didn’t do the things we spoke about doing well enough.

"We needed the rocket up the backside at half-time, but that shouldn’t have been necessary. We should have been at it from the first minute.

"The second-half was better and we were the only team likely to score, but it didn’t quite happen for us in front of goal.

"When that happens it’s important to keep the back door shut and we managed that.

"Back-to-back clean sheets is a positive and the opportunity to get through to the next round is still there.”

Watts, who is on loan from Newcastle United initially until January, could make his first League One start of the season at Exeter City next Saturday (November 12) as regular centre-back Frankie Kent is suspended.

