Debutant Posh striker Gustav Lindgren shoots at the Everton goal. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

​Peterborough United fans at Everton were described as ‘absolute class,’ by star players after the 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Goodison Park.

​Cian Hayes said the support carried their team through the difficult moments, while Archie Collins said he could hear 3,000 Posh fans over 36,000 Everton fans.

The PT asked the fans to deliver verdicts on their day out and on the match itself. All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Good day out. Worth the long travel. Too much passing around at the back – @PaulPosh.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Everton. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Great effort from the boys – @sarahmiles75

Fantastic day, great occasion, Goodison like a library – @mrgaryreed

Didn't disgrace ourselves, just a frustrating display as Everton were there for the taking early on. Didn't try and get forward enough – @SBCastorPosh

A great day out In Liverpool. Great occasion. Fantastic support from the Posh fans – @MRRaj27.

Missed a real opportunity to progress. looked threatening when going forward,didn’t happen enough, too much crab passing. Everton were there for the taking, we need to get more ruthless. There are signs that things are improving, hope it’s enough to save the season – @ianmyhill

Bit more positivity and we may have pulled off a shock – @Rutlandspinner

Worth the trip as we did our best – @CrispLevi

Posh walked with their heads held high, but with the season now to be spent looking nervously down the table. A lack of any real attacking threat in the last 3 games and it’s hard to really gush about the game in any meaningful way – @matt_pufc

Another encouraging defensive display, but it was disappointing not to have been braver, particularly in the second half as they were there for the taking. We didn’t smell blood though. Enjoyed the day out and Hopefully we can save our season now with another day out at Wembley – @derren_cooper

Needed to be positive but took the negative approach – @Robewing71

Just weren't brave enough against a side that was no better than what we face most weeks in League One! – @davidwh1971

Our team last year would probably beat that Everton team – @DomMarkham99

I agree that pundits can talk rubbish, but after 15 minutes Martin Keown mentioned we don't get the ball forward quickly enough, or hit it long for Ricky-Jade Jones occasionally, something we've been saying that all season – @Skydank1