Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson lifts the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Wembley.

Peterborough United’s players have been told they must treat every remaining game as a cup final.

Posh return to action on Wednesday for the first time after lifting the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final at the weekend at home to Port Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With six games to go of the League One campaign, Posh trail Derby in second by eight points but have two games in hand.

Derby are also in action on Wednesday away at beaten finalists Wycombe.

Posh remain in fourth as Barnsley have now lost back-to-back games. They were beaten 2-1 away at Stevenage on Tuesday night. Former Posh full-back Dan Butler scored the winner from a free-kick albeit it with the help of a goalkeeping howler.

Ferguson has told his players that they can no longer afford to drop any points as they chase automatic promotion in the run-in but backed them to grow from their Wembley experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been easy to get back into it. It was a great day on Sunday. We celebrated it and it’s over now, they were in on Monday.

“You’ve got to celebrate these wins, you can’t just ignore it. The lads were very sensible, it was a good atmosphere coming on the bus back, we came it a bit later on Monday and they have all looked good. They’re all in good spirits and in fine fettle.

“The testing was all very good and we’ve recovered well.

“The players are in a good place and will take a lot of confidence from Sunday. They will take a hell of a lot from the occasion and winning it and how enjoyable and satisfying it was.

“Winning the trophy can only help because the players have had a taste of it now. It’s probably one of the best days they’ve had so why wouldn’t you want a bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just got to take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead. We are treating every game as a cup final now as we can’t afford to not with them all.”

Posh face a Port Vale side who have picked up seven points in the past four games under Darren Moore, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Wigan saw them jump out of the relegation places, ahead of Burton Albion on goal difference.

Ferguson added: “They’re in the best form out of the bottom ten and kept three clean sheets in their last four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re fighting for their lives s owe expect a tough game. They’ve got some real threats and they’ve found a formula that seems to be working for them; particularly keeping the goals out.

“They’ve got an experienced manager too so it’s going to be a really tough game. They’ve got some real good players too, I’m surprised they are where they are.”