PT photographer David Lowndes brilliantly caught Nathanael Ogbeta flying through the air to celebrate his first Posh goal last weekend.

​Posh fans were rocked this week as it was revealed the company that owns the Weston Homes Stadium had entered receivership.

But when the PT asked MacAnthony whether or not the uncertainty could affect the players he replied: ‘Not a chance.’

MacAnthony insists it’s business as usual for the playing side of the club as the team seek a fourth straight League One win at home to struggling Oxford United on Saturday.

The chairman is expected in the UK in the middle of April for four weeks when he will start the search for next season’s manager.

Current boss Darren Ferguson is set to depart London Road at the end of the season no matter in what division he leaves the club.

"It’s no disrespect to Darren, but I will have to start the process for the new manager when I’m over,” MacAnthony said.

"Until then believe nothing you might read in the papers about a new manager because I haven’t spoken to a single person about it yet.

"Darren won the game for us against Derby last week. He delivered an ‘art of management’ clinic to turn a poor first-half performance into an unstanding second-half display.

"The players need to believe in themselves now. They need to know they are capable of beating any League One team on any given day, whether it’s a bang in form Ipswich or the Plymouth team that just keep on winning.”

Posh will move into the play-off places with a win on Saturday as close rivals Bolton Wanderers are involved in the EFL Trophy Final this weekend.