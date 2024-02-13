Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Three defeats in a row have seen Posh slip from second to fifth in the table and prompted doubts about their promotion credentials.

But midfield ace Hector Kyprianou insists the players remain confident they can turn what has still been an encouraging season into a successful one.

He also spoke about the important role the club’s fans have to play.

New Port Vale manager Darren Moore. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images).

"The lads came together on Sunday,” Kyprianou revealed. “We went for a walk and a coffee and really spoke deeply and truthfully to each other.

"First and foremost we know we have had a disappointing week and we were not happy with certain areas of our game.

"But these things can happen in football and we still believe in each other and what we are doing, and we are looking forward to bouncing back.

"We have as much ability as any team in League One and we need to remember how much good work we have done this season. We need one win to get back on track and then we can attack the rest of the season.

"If we match the battling qualities of other teams our quality will hopefully see us through. We always give 100 per cent so that will never be a problem.

"Port Vale will come here ready to fight and we will be the same. If we get the basics right and then get our level to where it has been for most of the season we can get a good result.

"There is no doubt our supporters are a 12th man for us. Even during this tough period they have been amazing. They have backed us in big numbers in the tough times and travelled all over the country supporting us so we want to give something back. It’s important they stick with us as we are all in it together.”

Posh expect to have wing wizards Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku back in the starting line-up tonight. Manager Darren Ferguson may give a break to a couple of other regular starters though.

Port Vale have slipped into the relegation zone after a run of two points in six matches, but they appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore as their new manager today. Moore masterminded Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off comeback against Posh last season.

Vale have injury concerns. On-loan Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata could be out after hobbling off in Saturday’s creditable 2-2 draw with Stevenage at Vale Park.

Target man Uche Ikpeazu is out with a dislocated shoulder and midfielder Ben Garrity, who is top scorer with 11 goals, is out until mid March.

Posh will move up a place to fourth tonight if they better Barnsley’s result at improving Shrewsbury. It’s possible they could overhaul third-placed Bolton Wanderers who are at home to Wycombe Wanderers.