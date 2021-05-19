Peterborough United players expected to sign new contracts by the end of the week, but a doubt over Dembele’s future and all Posh/Portsmouth transfer links are squashed!

Dan Butler (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kent’s new deal is a reward for general excellence over the last two seasons, while Butler is about to start the last year of his current Posh deal. That contract will now presumably be improved and extended.

Full-back Butler was reportedly the subject of interest from his former club Portsmouth earlier this week, but Fry insists no contact has been made by anyone at Fratton Park and Posh wouldn’t have sold the 26 year-old anyway.

Teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones is due to meet Fry for contract talks this week as well. Jones, who scored the first Football League goal of his career on the final day of last season, is also entering the last year of his existing deal.

Ricky-Jade Jones scores the first Football League goal of his career for Posh at Doncaster on the final day of last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will automatically transfer list any player in the last year of his contract as soon as they refuse a new offer. Defender Nathan Thompson, goalkeeper Christy Pym and forward Siriki Dembele are others who need to negotiate and sign with Dembele, who handed in a written transfer request in January, the most likely to leave as long as a suitable offer is received.

Fry also dismissed rumours of Posh interest in Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and striker John Marquis.

“Neither of those players are on the list of targets given to me,” Fry said. “And Pompey haven’t contacted me about Dan Butler either. Dan wouldn’t leave anyway. We’ve verbally agreed a new contract and he’s coming to see me before the end of the week.

“Frankie Kent should be in to see me soon as well and I have a meeting arranged with Ricky-Jade Jones. These players have to agree contracts or they will be placed on the transfer list.

“I’m not sure yet when I’m meeting Nathan Thompson, but it will happen. Siriki’s situation is slightly more complicated as he has gone away and he’s just changed agents to ones based in Paris!