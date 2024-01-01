News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the equalising goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United players earned high marks to reflect a high class display at Derby County

Peterborough United produced a superb performance to beat Derby County 3-2 at Pride Pak on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Dec 2023, 17:48 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 20:23 GMT

Posh scored twice in the final six minutes of the match to win the game, but it was far from a fortunate win.

Posh outclassed their hosts for long periods and they have earned some ratings that reflected how good they were.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

What a game for the young goalkeeper to make his full Football League debut in. Very unlucky to concede after saving a penalty and no chance with the very early Derby goal. One strong save late on and handled and kicked the ball efficiently - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

If this was his farewell game it was a strong one. Found great attacking spaces in the first-half and linked up well with Poku throughout. Defended well in the main before he was sacrificed late on for an even more attacking right-back - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

He gave the ball away and then failed to stop a cross for the first goal and he struggled in the first-half against Barkhuizen. But his attacking play was very good apart from one awful cross when well placed at the end of the first half. He scored after taking up an intelligent position and delivered the cross for the Posh equaliser. He defended better after the break when Barkhuizen had gone off - 7. Photo: David Lowndes

The Posh centre-backs erected an impressive barrier after the shock of conceding so early. Knight was strong and decisive while also passing the ball well and there were also the trademark gallops forward - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

