3 . HARRISON BURROWS

He gave the ball away and then failed to stop a cross for the first goal and he struggled in the first-half against Barkhuizen. But his attacking play was very good apart from one awful cross when well placed at the end of the first half. He scored after taking up an intelligent position and delivered the cross for the Posh equaliser. He defended better after the break when Barkhuizen had gone off - 7. Photo: David Lowndes