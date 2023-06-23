News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United players are back, League One boss has gone

Peterborough United’s players reported back to work after their summer break on Thursday.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:15 BST

The first-team squad, last seen collapsing in a play-off semi-final at Sheffield Wednesday six weeks ago, were at the club’s training ground for fitness checks before pre-season training starts in earnest this weekend.

All the transfer-listed players reported for duty. There has been interest in some, but no acceptable bids.

Posh travel to Stamford AFC for their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 8 and then head to England FA headquarters at St George’s Park for a training camp.

Ricky-Jade Jones working hard. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones working hard. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Posh also have confirmed friendlies at Colchester on July 22 and at home to Birmingham City on July 29. The latter match will see Posh director of football Barry Fry honoured by an FA presentation to mark over 50 years in football.

Elsewhere in League One promotion fancies Barnsley have lost manager Michael Duff to Championship side Swansea City. Duff has signed a three-year contract and insists his move wasn’t financially motivated.

Joel Randall working out. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall working out. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
