Peterborough United players and co-owner praise the club's support after relegation is confirmed, while the fans bemoan a lack of quality

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United battles with Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest as relegation after just one season in the Championship was confirmed with two matches to spare.

Joe Ward, who missed the game because of injury, also praised the ‘incredible’ Posh support as did club co-owner Dr Jason Neale who promised there would be a real push for pomotion next season.

Posh fans also gave their verdict on their team’s performance against Forest with the general belief a lack of quality cost them the game.

Not the outcome we wanted this season. It was a fight till the end. Two games to go and we will see the season out and give our all. Thank you Posh fans for your support this season.

@ClarkeHarris

Gutted I couldn’t be part of it today, but proud of the team. The boys put absolutely everything in and the support was incredible, just like it has been all season in a tough season for everyone. Now it’s time to finish the season professionally and work towards the next.

@JoeJoeward22

"Thanks for the support today. We will regroup and have a real go next season.”

@JasonDavidNeale

Can't knock the effort in recent weeks, just missed the quality. If only RJJ had converted our best chance. MOM Edwards. He’s now front and centre of the shop window!

@Jinksy6

Gutted by the club’s lack of ambition. MOM Edwards…but just to illustrate my point he won’t be here next season.

@poshpanther

Unfortunately just not quite right today. MOM Ronnie Edwards future Premier League star.

@MNurrish

At least we have gone down with a fight and I think we have the right man to take us back up next season, MOM Edwards or Fuchs.

@AdamAdamhunt

Fantastic, battling performance. Had Grant McCann arrived sooner, Posh would have stayed up. No idea about MOM. All dug in today and too hard to choose one.

@PaulGC84

Just missing the final ball today. Lots of endeavour, but the final ball let us down. MOM Kent. Definitely not MOM was the referee. Disgraceful performance by him.

@nickat

Squad never strong enough. Definitely more belief since Grant McCann returned. Not outplayed today, but never looked like scoring. MOTM & season for me is Josh Knight.

@baldeyal

Beginning of the end started in August and ended in April. Good effort today just not clinical enough. Dreadful referee. MOM Edwards.

@CHAMM24

Was actually a much better end to the season than I thought it would be. Gives me hope for next season under McCann. MOM Fuchs.

@emmaverde9

No doubting the effort and commitment, but lacking cutting edge quality and vision. MOM 1st half Fuchs, 2nd half Knight.

@Coundonian

Went down with a fight in the end. Looked for a long time like that wouldn't happen. Not interested in the blame-game, but proved recently that we had a squad capable of competing at this level. Shame we didn't for many months. Edwards MOM as he was superb.

@aclassof_ourown

Tried hard but no end product or quality. MOM Edwards.

@Rutlandspinner

Conditions contrived to make it a scrappy game. We competed well against a team who could well end up in the Premier League. Surprised Fuchs was subbed. MOM Knight. Could have been Fuchs had he stayed on.

@PoshBoyAlan

Plucky, but ultimately tame and lightweight. Championship is full of big boys who allowed us to join in their games but then got bored with us.

@TobyWoody

We fought hard today, but the damage was already done. We ultimately lacked the little extra quality and (pre McCann) the organisation needed to stay in a tough league. MOM Edwards.

@garynormanphoto

Good effort, just not enough quality. MOM JCH.

@CrispLevi

Went down with a fight which is all we could ask, Man of match Knight, was superb throughout.

@alexnelson2004

Huffed and puffed and had a go! Just lacked a bit of quality and/or luck. Josh Knight MOM.