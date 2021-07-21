Peterborough United player to play against his own club, Gyollai rejects Portsmouth move
Peterborough United’s attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir is expected to play for Barnet against his parent club on Saturday (July 24).
The 21 year-old has agreed a season-long loan to the Hive after accepting his chances of breaking into the Posh first-team are minimal.
The move should be formally announced ahead of the ‘double-header’ fixture. The teams will play two 75-minute matches kicking off at 2pm and 4pm.
Barnet were also keen on taking transfer-listed Posh goalkeeper Dan Gyollai on loan, but the keeper is keeping his options open and could decide to move abroad.
League One promotion fancies Portsmouth made an enquiry for Gyollai, but they saw him as a back-up number one and the goalkeeper is now keen for first-team football.
The 24 year-old has yet to make a Football League appearance.