PETERBOROUGH UNITED PLAYER RATINGS: Kent was very good, but Posh came up short at Preston North End

Centre-back Frankie Kent was the PT’s Posh man-of-the-match, while goalkeeper Christy Pym made some decent saves.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. CHRISTY PYM.
There will be questions asked about his failure to leave his goalline for the only goal, but he also made three goal-saving interventions with his feet. Cool with the ball at his feet 7.5
2. FRANKIE KENT
Excellent display from the centre-back. Started positively by stepping in front of forwards to win headers and made several timely tackles in his own penalty area. Played just as well when he moved centrally for the second half 8.5.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
Caught out occasionally by the movement of the Preston forwards, but always battled gamely. Helpless at set-pieces as he's marking much bigger oppoinents 7.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Defended well enough on the left of a three until his late substitution. Sloppy in possession at times in the first-half when the Preston press troubled him 7.