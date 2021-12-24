Peterborough United player moves closer to Africa Cup of Nations call-up

Kanu (22), who made his international debut earlier this year, has been named in a 40-man squad which will be whittled down to 28 ahead of the tournament in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In the unlikely event of Sierra Leone reaching the final Kanu would be unavailable for Championship games against Coventry, West Brom, Sheffield United and Luton as well as the FA Cup tie against Bristol Rovers. Kanu would also most likely miss the trip to Bournemouth on January 3 depending on when the Sierra Leone squad travelled to Cameroon.