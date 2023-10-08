Peterborough United player leaves on loan, Szmodics has already matched last season's goals-tally, more Christy Pym heroics
The 20 year-old spent time with the Cards last season, making 13 appearances for the team who went on to finish fourth in the table.
O’Connell, who has initially moved on loan for a month, went on as a 70th minute substitute yesterday as Woking went down 2-0 at home to Southend, a result that dropped them to 13th.
O’Connell has made two cup appearances for Posh this season.
Elsewhere former Posh forward Sammie Szmodics bagged his seventh goal in 12 matches for Blackburn Rovers in a 4-0 Championship romp at the poorly-managed QPR side yesterday. Szmodics scored seven goals in 42 outings for Blackburn last season.
In League One ex-Posh star Jack Marriott scored his third goal in three games for Fleetwood, but the Cod Army were crushed 4-1 at home by Wycombe Wanderers.
In League Two Posh scourge Christy Pym saved a penalty as Mansfield drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon. The Stags remain unbeaten, but have drawn eight of their 12 matches to sit fourth.
Another ex-Posh forward Matt Stevens scored for Forest Green in a 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley. It’s six defeats in a row the world’s greenest club and they’ve fallen to the bottom of League Two.