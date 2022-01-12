Peterborough United player is a target for Aberdeen after Plymouth boss suggested Posh were using the link to persuade his club to make a bid

Ryan Broom in action for Posh. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last week there was interest in Broom from north of the border. The 25 year-old is currently on loan at Plymouth.

Posh director of football Barry Fry told the Daily Record: “I have spoken to a Scottish Premiership club about Ryan Broom. My manager has also spoken to their manager and we are waiting to see what is going to happen.

“The club in question might be looking to sell a player or two in the window and I believe it is dependent on that happening. We have spoken to Ryan and he would be interested in talking to the club although he is currently on loan and doing well at Plymouth.

“We can recall him this month if a team matches our asking price, but Plymouth also have the first option to match any offer.”

Aberdeen could have funds available to sign Broom if they sell playmaker Ryan Hedges to Championship promotion contenders Blackburn.

Plymouth boss Steve Schumacher had suggested Posh have been trying to persuade them to bid for a player they secured on a season-long loan in the summer.

Schumacher said: “Well they have done that before haven’t they,” he replied. “They have got history of doing that, whether that be Barry or Darragh (MacAnthony, the Peterborough chairman).

“They know what they are doing. They run a very good ship. They are not novices are they?

“I know Barry Fry might think that they have got interest elsewhere and people who are wanting to buy Ryan. If that is the case and that does develop then we will look at it and assess it.

“Ryan is a really good player. He has done brilliantly for us. We love him and we want him to stay here. “We haven’t put a bid in to buy him as yet because he’s still on loan and is on loan until the end of the season so we are not in a rush to do that. As it develops we will see how it all plays out.”