Ephron Mason-Clark rattled the crossbar for Posh against Pompey with this effort. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United played well against strong opposition, but they fired blanks for a change

Peterborough United’s players performed with spirit, energy and some quality against League One leaders Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 18:43 GMT

But they couldn’t create enough scoring chances despite some terrific approach play and were punished by the only goal of the game 13 minutes from time.

Posh have played worse and won this season, but that will be scant consolation as their hopes of a top two finish took a serious hit.

It’s the only the third time this season Posh have failed to score in a League One game.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

1. JED STEER

One fumble in the first-half, but a good save to stop Pompey adding a second goal late on. Not a lot of other direct action to deal with - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent

2. JADEL KATONGO

Another decent display from a rapidly-improving right-back. Defended well and offered an attacking threat at times without finding a killer cross - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The captain's attitude was spot on as usual, but he should have done better with a clear shooting chance in the first half. Struggled defensively when Pompey players ran at him - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A strong defensive effort from the centre-back against some lively forward players. Won some key headers in his own penalty area - 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

