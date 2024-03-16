But they couldn’t create enough scoring chances despite some terrific approach play and were punished by the only goal of the game 13 minutes from time.

Posh have played worse and won this season, but that will be scant consolation as their hopes of a top two finish took a serious hit.

It’s the only the third time this season Posh have failed to score in a League One game.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

JED STEER One fumble in the first-half, but a good save to stop Pompey adding a second goal late on. Not a lot of other direct action to deal with - 6.5.

JADEL KATONGO Another decent display from a rapidly-improving right-back. Defended well and offered an attacking threat at times without finding a killer cross - 7.

HARRISON BURROWS The captain's attitude was spot on as usual, but he should have done better with a clear shooting chance in the first half. Struggled defensively when Pompey players ran at him - 6.5.