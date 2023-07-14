New Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh went down 3-1 to Premier League newcomers Luton Town in a competitive affair at St George’s Park, but they played some fine football and created many scoring chances before accepting defeat.

Posh apparently had four times as many shots on goal as the Hatters, while Kabongo Tshimanga hit the outside of the post from a penalty.

Ferguson used his entire squad with some, including forgotten midfielder Jeando Fuchs, playing for an hour, while others, including new midfielder Ryan De Havilland, were used for 30 minutes.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Only trialist goalkeeper Fynn Talley played the entire 90 minutes for Posh as young number one Will Blackmore missed the game because of illness. Posh also rested young England defender Ronnie Edwards.

Luton fielded a strong side, despite making 11 changes at the break, including summer signing Mads Anderson from Barnsley. Former Posh player Joe Taylor played the second-half of the game.

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo struck the crossbar from close range and also forced Talley into an excellent save either side of a Joe Randall effort whuch curled just over the crossbar.

Luton took the lead on the half hour as Carlton Morris converted a far post header, but should have equalised quickly after Frankie Kent was impeded at a corner, but Tshimanga suffered a rare failure from the spot. Randall then came close again with Luton ‘keeper James Shea making a fine stop.

Charlie O'Connell in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Tshimanga poked wide after a lovely through ball from Charlie O’Connell on the stroke of half-time.

Archie Collins struck the post with a terrific 25-yard strike early in the second-half before Ferguson introduced his substitutes.

And Posh levelled straight away when Jonson Clarke-Harris met a low cross from Kai Corbett to score from close range.

Kwame Poku saw a shot blocked from a Joe Tomlinson cross before the Hatters got their noses back in front with a stunning goal from John McAtee who curled an unstoppable effort into the top corner. Rob Edwards’ men extended their advantage three minutes later when Dion Pereira headed home at the back post.

Emmanuel Fernandez volleyed wide from a Corbett free-kick on 77 minutes and Corbett fired over moments later following a good move involving Hector Kyprianou and James Dornelly before Clarke-Harris was superbly repelled by Luton’s second-half ‘keeper Matt Macey.

Ricky-Jade Jones saw an effort smothered by the ‘keeper late on with Clarke-Harris firing wide from 25 yards.

Ferguson said: “I was really pleased with both sets of players, those that played 60 minutes and those that played half an hour, as we played some excellent football and created so many chances.

“Of course, we can do better for a couple of their goals, one is a superb strike, but on the whole, I was happy, as we got into some good positions, our movement was excellent and we caused a Premier League side a lot of problems.

Posh 1st 60 minutes: Trialist, Crichlow, Kent, Burrows, O’Connell, Ajiboye, Collins, Fuchs, Randall, Mason-Clark, Tshimanga.

Posh last 30: Trialist, Dornelly, Fernandez, Knight, Tomlinson, De Havilland, Kyprianou, Poku, Clarke-Harris, Corbett, Jones.

Luton 1st half: Shea, Potts, Onyedinma, Anderson, Burke, Doughty, Clark, Berry, Campbell, Morris, Adebayo.

