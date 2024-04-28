Oxford United's Kassam Stadium. Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images.

Tickets will go on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and in person from 10am tomorrow (Monday) with the Posh ‘priority points’ scheme in operation for the match at the Kassam Stadium.

Prices

Adult: £26; Senior 65+: £21; 18-24/Bluelight/Student: £18; Under 18: £16; Under 13: £13; Under 7: £9

Purchase details

1000+ priority points (approx 1,000 supporters). From 10am on Monday, April 29.800+ priority points (approx 1,400 supporters). From 10am on Tuesday, April 30.600+ priority points (approx 1,300 supporters). From 10am on Wednesday, May 1.400+ priority points (approx 1,200 supporters). From 10am on Thursday, May 2.230 priority points (approx 2,400 supporters). From 10am on Friday, May 3.