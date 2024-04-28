Peterborough United play-off tickets for Oxford United go on sale on Monday morning
Tickets will go on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and in person from 10am tomorrow (Monday) with the Posh ‘priority points’ scheme in operation for the match at the Kassam Stadium.
Prices
Adult: £26; Senior 65+: £21; 18-24/Bluelight/Student: £18; Under 18: £16; Under 13: £13; Under 7: £9
Purchase details
1000+ priority points (approx 1,000 supporters). From 10am on Monday, April 29.800+ priority points (approx 1,400 supporters). From 10am on Tuesday, April 30.600+ priority points (approx 1,300 supporters). From 10am on Wednesday, May 1.400+ priority points (approx 1,200 supporters). From 10am on Thursday, May 2.230 priority points (approx 2,400 supporters). From 10am on Friday, May 3.
Tickets will be limited to one ticket per assigned ticketing account.
