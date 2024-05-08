Peterborough United play-off heroes of the past to inspire the current squad ahead of semi-final at London Road.
Peterborough United have invited club play-off heroes of the past to attend Wednesday night’s League One play-off final second leg against Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium (8pm).
Members of the Posh squads that won the 1991-92, 1999-2000 and 2010-11 play-offs will be introduced to a packed stadium ahead of kick-off, from 7.40pm.
No identities of those attending have been revealed, but three from 1992, three from 2000 and several from 2011 are expected.
Posh still had a handful of tickets available for the game at 11am today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.