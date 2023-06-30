Peterborough United play down 'Kent to Leyton Orient' rumours as Tshimanga makes his move to London Road permanent, plus latest League One signings
The 27 year-old is on the Posh transfer list after 170 appearances in four years at the club.
Industry website Football League World linked Kent with the newly-promoted ‘Os’ earlier this week.
But Kent trained with Posh today (Friday) and it’s understood the club have accepted no offers for their player.
Posh centre-forward Kabongo Tshimanga did complete the formalities of his permanent move from Chesterfield.
The 25 year-old moved to Posh on loan from the National League side in January with the guarantee of a permanent contract written into the deal.
Tshimanga made little impact on the first-team after his arrival. He made just nine appearances all as a substitute.
Former Posh under 21 striker Andrew Oluwabori has joined National League side Halifax Town.
Latest League One signings
Rob Street [Crystal Palace - Cheltenham] Free
Daniel Agyei [Crewe - Leyton Orient] Free
Kegs Chauke [Southampton - Burton] Free
Ethan Galbraith [Man Utd - Leyton Orient] Free
Rekeem Harper [Ipswich - Burton] Undisclosed
Jayson Leutwiler [Oldham - Port Vale] Free
Jamie Pardington [Larne - Cheltenham] Free
Fin Stevens [Brentford - Oxford] Loan
Jack Aitchison [Motherwell - Exeter] Free
Morgan Feeney [Carlisle - Shrewsbury] Free
Jack Sparkes [Exeter - Portsmouth] Free
Gassan Ahadme [Ipswich - Cambridge] Loan
Curtis Davies [Derby - Cheltenham] Free
Conor Grant [Plymouth - Port Vale] Free
Alfie McCalmont [Leeds - Carlisle] Undisclosed
Liam Morrison [Bayern Munich - Wigan] Loan
Richard O'Donnell [Rochdale - Blackpool] Undisclosed
Jack Robinson [Middlesbrough - Carlisle] Undisclosed
Danny Mayor [Plymouth - Fleetwood] Free
Matthew Pennington [Shrewsbury - Blackpool] Free