Frankie Kent during pre-season training with Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27 year-old is on the Posh transfer list after 170 appearances in four years at the club.

Industry website Football League World linked Kent with the newly-promoted ‘Os’ earlier this week.

But Kent trained with Posh today (Friday) and it’s understood the club have accepted no offers for their player.

Kabongo Tshimanga. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh centre-forward Kabongo Tshimanga did complete the formalities of his permanent move from Chesterfield.

The 25 year-old moved to Posh on loan from the National League side in January with the guarantee of a permanent contract written into the deal.

Tshimanga made little impact on the first-team after his arrival. He made just nine appearances all as a substitute.

Former Posh under 21 striker Andrew Oluwabori has joined National League side Halifax Town.

Latest League One signings

Rob Street [Crystal Palace - Cheltenham] Free

Daniel Agyei [Crewe - Leyton Orient] Free

Kegs Chauke [Southampton - Burton] Free

Ethan Galbraith [Man Utd - Leyton Orient] Free

Rekeem Harper [Ipswich - Burton] Undisclosed

Jayson Leutwiler [Oldham - Port Vale] Free

Jamie Pardington [Larne - Cheltenham] Free

Fin Stevens [Brentford - Oxford] Loan

Jack Aitchison [Motherwell - Exeter] Free

Morgan Feeney [Carlisle - Shrewsbury] Free

Jack Sparkes [Exeter - Portsmouth] Free

Gassan Ahadme [Ipswich - Cambridge] Loan

Curtis Davies [Derby - Cheltenham] Free

Conor Grant [Plymouth - Port Vale] Free

Alfie McCalmont [Leeds - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Liam Morrison [Bayern Munich - Wigan] Loan

Richard O'Donnell [Rochdale - Blackpool] Undisclosed

Jack Robinson [Middlesbrough - Carlisle] Undisclosed

Danny Mayor [Plymouth - Fleetwood] Free