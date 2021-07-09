Peterborough United planning a shock switch of position for teenager ahead of opening pre-season friendly against Bedford Town

Ronnie Edwards

Posh are seeking another central midfielder to complement Jorge Grant, Ethan Hamilton and Jack Taylor. but Ferguson will experiment with 18 year-old Edwards in that position before bringing anyone else into the club.

Edwards made an impressive Football League debut aged 17 in a 1-1 draw at MK Dons last December, but as a centre-back.

“We’re having a look at Ronnie in midfield,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “He has the ability play in that position and if he does well he might become our fourth midfielder.

Jorge Grant.

“I expect Ronnie to play a part in the Championship next season. We know he can play as a centre-back and he’ll certainly chellenge for a place in that position, but maybe he can do a job in midfield as well.

“I’d certainly have no hesitation in playing him at Luton in our first Championship match.

“We have 19 players in our Championship squad currently so I’d like two or three more. A left-sided player and a midfielder are the priorities, but we will remain patient and hope to sign more of our first choice targets. We look okay at the back and up front.”

Edwards could play in midfield in the club’s opening pre-season friendly at Bedford Town tomorrow(July 10, 3pm). New signings David Cornell, Jorge Grant and Josh Knight should also feature, but forwards Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris won’t be involved.

Josh Knight.

Posh have added a pre-season friendly at neighbours Stamford AFC to their schedule on Tuesday (July 13, 7pm) after plans for a training camp outside the city were scrapped.

Players will be given a maximum of 45 minutes each in the opening two friendlies.

“The players have come back in good nick,” Ferguson added. “Their attitude has been fantastic as always and we’re looking forward to getting back into match action.

“Josh Knight looks to have grown bigger and taller since we last saw him. He’s also much more vocal and it’s clear a season at Wycombe in the Championship has done him the world of good.

“You’re never completely sure of a player’s quality until you see them in training, but Jorge Grant has looked outstanding so far.”

Posh fans can visit Bedford Town’s website for admission details tomorrow. Admision prices are Adults: £12, concessions & under 21s: £8, 10-15 year olds: £4, under 10s: £1.

The Eagles are also live streaming the game on the club’s youtube channel. Tickets are just £7, but fans can get a discounted streaming pass for £5 if purchased before Saturday.