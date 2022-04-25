Peterborough United pipped by Cobblers in County Cup Final

Jess Driscoll in action for Posh Women against Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

All the goals at Corby Town FC arrived in the first 30 minutes with Posh midfielder Jess Driscoll equalising an early Cobblers goal within 60 seconds.

But it was Cobblers who found the crucial third goal and Posh couldn’t quite get back on terms despite a committed display.

NIamh Connor almost gave Posh a first minute lead, but headed Kayleigh Aylmer’s corner just wide and on six minutes Cobblers took the lead when Eden Brown headed a free kick home from close range.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women v Northampton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Driscoll levelled with another close ranger header from an Aylmer corner within 60 seconds, but she then missed a great chance to score again from an identical position.

Cobblers again took advantage to get back in front through Alex Dicks in the 27th minute. Posh keeper Amy Butler then made a fine save to deny the same player on the stroke of half-time.

Posh pushed hard for an equaliser with Cassie Steward denied by a good save, while Keir Perkins and Hannah Hipwell both saw efforts blocked by defenders.

Posh had an excellent opportunity to score on 76 minutes as Hipwell’s free-kick from 30 yards was dropped by the keeper and wasn’t cleared. The ball fell to Perkins inside the box, on the bounce, but she couldn’t keep her effort down.

Destiny Makanjuola in action for Posh Women against Northampton Town