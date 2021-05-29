Peterborough United pick up £1 million after Brentford reach the Premier League
Peterborough United are £1 million better off today (May 30) thanks to Ivan Toney and Brentford FC.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 5:09 pm
Toney scored from the penalty spot as Brentford beat Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. It was his 33rd goal of the season following a £10 million move from Posh last summer.
Under the terms of that transfer Posh receive £1 million for every promotion Toney achieves with Brentford.
Posh also have a healthy sell-on clause should Brentford ever sell Toney.