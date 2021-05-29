Peterborough United pick up £1 million after Brentford reach the Premier League

Peterborough United are £1 million better off today (May 30) thanks to Ivan Toney and Brentford FC.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 5:09 pm
Ivan Toney (right) celebrates his goal for Brentford against Swansea in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. Photo: Catherine Ivill Getty Images.

Toney scored from the penalty spot as Brentford beat Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. It was his 33rd goal of the season following a £10 million move from Posh last summer.

Under the terms of that transfer Posh receive £1 million for every promotion Toney achieves with Brentford.

Posh also have a healthy sell-on clause should Brentford ever sell Toney.