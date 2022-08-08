Idris Kanu in action for Posh Under 21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Hameed ishola and Kai Corbett scored the goals for Posh, who fielded their two remaining transfer listed players Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu, while teenage goalkeeper Will Lakin saved a penalty.

Ishola struck after just five minutes with a deft finish following a fine through ball from right-back Benjamin Mensah.

Posh had to soak up plenty of pressure thereafter, but ironically it was from a home corner that the visitors equalised just past the half hour mark. Alfie Lloyd scored the goal from close ranger after a swift counter attack.

Kai Corbett celebrates his goal for Posh Under 21s v QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Lakin then took centre stage making a fine save from Ody Alfa's free-kick before pushing a penalty kick from the same player around the post. Oscar Tonge had given the spot-kick away with a soft foul.

Posh went back in front on the hour mark when Roddy McGlinchey’s excellent pass freed Kanu down the right and his cutback was finished splendidly first time by Corbett.

QPR were level within 10 minutes thanks to an excellent Harrison Murphy finish before Corbett came close to restoring the Posh lead with a right-foot strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Kanu then send a thunderous drive against the crossbar after set-up play from substitute Lewis Darlington as Posh finished strongly.

Roddy MCGlinchey in action for Posh under 21s against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

QPR thought they’d won the game three minutes from time, but while they were celebrating they didn’t notice an assistant referee stating the ball hadn’t crossed the line!

Posh promptly broke and Darlington almost snatched a winner himself.

Posh are playing in Division Two of the Professional Developent League this season and will also face the likes of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Ipswich Town.

Matthew Etherington will manage the team after spending time assisting first-team boss Darren Ferguson last season.