Joe Taylor celebrates a goal for Posh under 21s against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh conceded goals at the start and the end of the match before the spoils were shared.

Coventry opened the scoring in the second minute when Posh defender James Dornelly turned a cross into his own net.

Joe Taylor curled a shot against a post from the ege of the penalty area before Posh struck twice in three minutes to take the lead.

Taylor headed home Oscar Tonge’s cross for 1-1 on 31 minutes and then Taylor set up Andrew Oluwabori for a second goal on 33 minutes.

Coventry equalised on the stroke of half-time, but it was Posh who forged back ahead when Kai Corbett converted a 20-yard free kick from the edge of the penalty area.

Posh looked set to claim just a third win in 12 matches – and Taylor was inches away from confirming it – but Coventry found another equaliser eight minutes from time.