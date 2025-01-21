Peterborough United pay the penalty for profligacy as winless run goes on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United were punished for their profligacy on Tuesday night (January 21) as they blew a chance to keep back-to-back clean sheets and win for the first time in seven League One matches.

They were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Exeter City in a game they should have led at the break by at least three goals. Ultimately, only Hector Kyprianou was able to get on the scoresheet in a half Posh dominated.

In the second half, Posh carried much less of a threat - their opponents did neither, despite enjoying a lion’s share of possession - but at only 1-0, the door was always open for an unlikely equaliser and that is exactly what happened in the last minute of normal time.

Tayo Edun’s rash tackle on Demetri Mitchell was rightly punished with the award of a penalty, and Millenic Alli, who at first saw his effort saved by Nicholas Bilokapic, scored at the second time of asking.

Posh have moved six points clear of the drop but have now played two games more than Crawley in 21st.

Posh brought in Ricky-Jade Jones and Ryan De Havilland to replace Gustav Lindgren and Chris Conn-Clarke and after offering little in the way of attacking flair against Leyton Orient, Posh looked much improved in the opening half and should have been ahead by more than one at the break.

After patient build-up play, Posh could have taken the lead through Ricky-Jade Jones when Cian Hayes slipped him in on the left of the box. Jones used his pace to beat the keeper to the ball and touch it round him but scuffed his effort to get the ball back across towards goal well behind.

Just a minute later, Exeter fans were celebrating taking the lead only to find Jack Aitchison’s 30-yard shot had in fact hit the side netting and rolled along the bottom of the net outside of it rather than in.

After half an hour, Posh fans has their heads in their hands again when Malik Mothersille’s inviting low cross was swept onto the post by Ryan De Haviland in space just a handful of yards from goal.

Posh finally got their break through four minutes later and it came after a beautiful team move started by Mothersille. He sent Jones off on a run on the left, he cut back a pass for De Havilland to dink a cross into the box, Mothersille himself flicked a header to Kyprianou, who rolled the ball into the corner of the net.

Mothersille should have had his second assist of the game with five minutes of the half remaining but his deep cross was spooned over the bar by a diving Hayes just yards from goal.

Posh looked happy with the one goal lead in the second half and rather allowed their toothless visitors periods of possession without creating any real moments of threat.

The game could have been put to bed with ten to play when Mothersille fizzed in a cross towards Lindgren, the ball bounced off his midriff and headed towards the goal but did not over it before being hacked clear.

The only way the visitors were going to get back into was through a Posh mistake and that is exactly what happened. Demetri Mitchell chased to the edge of the box, only to take a poor first touch to knock the ball out of play, before the ball crossed the white line though, Edun came flying in to take his legs away.

It was a clear penalty and up stepped Millinec Alli. He saw his initial effort saved by Bilokapic, only for the ball to fall straight back to him to poke home.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Carl Johnston, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Cian Hayes (sub Gustav Lindgren, 62 mins), Ryan De Havilland (sub Donay O’Brien-Brady, 85 mins), Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Abraham Odoh, 74 mins).

Not used: Will Blackmore, Chris Conn-Clarke, Jadel Katongo, Bradley Ihionvien.

Exeter: Joe Whitworth, Ban Purrington (sub Cheick Diabate, 85 mins), Jack Fitzwater, Ed Francid, Jack Aitchison, Ryan Woods (sub Keven McDonald, 73 mins), Ilmari Niskanen (sub Patrick Jones, 73 mins), Millenic Alli, Kamari Doyle (sub Demetri Mitchell, 64 mins), Joel Colwill, Josh Magennis (sub, Jay Bird, 85 mins).

Not used: Shuan MacDonald, Ed James.

MATCH FACTS:

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (34 mins)

Exeter – Alli (90+1 mins)

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul)

Referee Sunny Singh Gill 5.

Attendance: 5, 913.