Edwards is expected to leave Posh on transfer deadline day with West Ham United favourites to sign him.

Katongo moved to Posh on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this week.

He could make his Posh debut in Saturday’s League One match at Portsmouth if Edwards has left London Road.

Ronnie Edwards (white shirt) in action for England. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

A 24-strong England group will assemble at St. George’s Park for five days of work on the training pitch next week.