Peterborough United pair receive England squad call-ups
Peterborough United centre-backs Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo have been named in an England Under 20 training camp squad.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Edwards is expected to leave Posh on transfer deadline day with West Ham United favourites to sign him.
Katongo moved to Posh on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this week.
He could make his Posh debut in Saturday’s League One match at Portsmouth if Edwards has left London Road.
A 24-strong England group will assemble at St. George’s Park for five days of work on the training pitch next week.
England will compete in the Euro U20 Elite League under the management of Joe Edwards starting in October against Romania and Portugal.