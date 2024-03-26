Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).

But it’s understood both were rested rather than injured as England wanted to look at different members of the squad.

Edwards, who is the team captain, and Katongo had both played in Friday’s 5-1 win in Poland.

England beat Czechia 3-1 and have now won three games in a row after losing their first three matches in the competition.

Ronnie Edwards (right) didn't play for England Under 20s in Czechia. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Centre-back Edwards and right-back Katongo should be back in the Posh squad for Friday’s home League One game with rock bottom Carlisle United.

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou won his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.