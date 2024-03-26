Peterborough United pair left out of England Under 20 international in Czechia...but no reason to be alarmed!
But it’s understood both were rested rather than injured as England wanted to look at different members of the squad.
Edwards, who is the team captain, and Katongo had both played in Friday’s 5-1 win in Poland.
England beat Czechia 3-1 and have now won three games in a row after losing their first three matches in the competition.
Centre-back Edwards and right-back Katongo should be back in the Posh squad for Friday’s home League One game with rock bottom Carlisle United.
Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou won his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.
The 22 year-old came on as sixth-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Serbia in Larnaca. Kyprianou also played 30 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Latvia last Thursday, also in Larnaca.