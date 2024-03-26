Peterborough United pair left out of England Under 20 international in Czechia...but no reason to be alarmed!

Peterborough United pair Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo were both left out of England’s European Under 20 Elite League game in Czechia on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 18:24 GMT
Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).
Hector Kyprianou (right) in action for Cypru (Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images).

But it’s understood both were rested rather than injured as England wanted to look at different members of the squad.

Edwards, who is the team captain, and Katongo had both played in Friday’s 5-1 win in Poland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England beat Czechia 3-1 and have now won three games in a row after losing their first three matches in the competition.

Most Popular
Ronnie Edwards (right) didn't play for England Under 20s in Czechia. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ronnie Edwards (right) didn't play for England Under 20s in Czechia. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ronnie Edwards (right) didn't play for England Under 20s in Czechia. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Centre-back Edwards and right-back Katongo should be back in the Posh squad for Friday’s home League One game with rock bottom Carlisle United.

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou won his sixth international cap for Cyprus on Monday.

The 22 year-old came on as sixth-minute substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Serbia in Larnaca. Kyprianou also played 30 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Latvia last Thursday, also in Larnaca.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsEnglandPolandCyprus