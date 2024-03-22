Jadel Katongo (centre) celebrates the first Football League goal of his career. Photo David Lowndes.

Katongo, who is on loan at Posh from Manchester City, played 90 minutes and Edwards, who captained the side, went off 20 minutes from time as Spurs forward Dane Scarlett claimed a hat-trick in an Elite League win in Białystok.

England have now won their last two matches after losing their opening three games. They play again against Czechia in Ostrava on Tuesday (March 26, 2pm kick off).

Edwards and Katango should be back in time to play for Posh in their League One game at home to Carlisle United on Good Friday.

Jadel Katongo in action for Posh v Portsmouth last weekend. Photo David Lowedes.

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou played the final 30 minutes for Cyprus in a 1-1 friendly international draw against Latvia in Larnaca yesterday.

He is with Cyprus for another friendly against Serbia in Larnaca on Monday (March 25, 5pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes Katongo will one day play for City and the boss suggested he would try and get the 19 year-old back for next season, especially if Posh have achieved promotion to the Championship.

Katongo has enjoyed an impressive season at Posh despite having to wait patiently for first-team opportunities. He has played in central midfield and as a centre-back before establishing himself as first-choice right-back following the return of fellow loanee Peter Kioso to parent club Rotherham United.

Katongo has now appeared in 32 first-team games and scored the first Football League goal of his career in the recent 3-1 home win over Stevenage.

Ferguson said: “Jadel has been outstanding for us. He picks things up quickly and has a great temperament.

"The loan has done him good and if City played him, and I know they rate him highly, he’d breeze through games.