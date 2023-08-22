News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United pair face lengthy spells on the sidelines

A pair of Peterborough United players face long injury lay-offs.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Jeando Fuchs underwent an operation on his thigh on Tuesday morning and is not expected back until December.

And goalkeeper Will Blackmore is seeing a consultant about a hip issue this week and Posh fear he also faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"Jeando’s operation went well,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson stated. “But he will be out until December and if Will has the problem we think he has, he could be out for a considerable time as well.”

Jeando Fuchs (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJeando Fuchs (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jeando Fuchs (left) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Fuchs was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season, but had forced his way back into Posh’s plans after impressing Ferguson in pre-season.

And Blackmore was expected to challenge summer signing Nicholas Bilokapic for the number one shirt this season.

Under 21 goalkeeper Fynn Talley, who left the Brighton Academy in the summer, can now expect to make his Posh senior debut in the EFL Trophy tie against Cambridge United on September 12 when Bilokapic is away with the Australia Under 23 squad.

Bilokapic will no longer miss the home League One game with Cheltenham on September 9 as that match has been posponed due to international call-ups.

Talley was selected in a strong Posh Under 21 side to tackle Bournemouth on Tuesday afternoon.

