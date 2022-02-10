Peterborough United owners will lower the advertised admission prices for the FA Cup tie with Manchester City after fans’ revolt

Posh co-owners from left, Dr Jason Neale, Darragh MacAnthony and Stewart 'Randy' Thompson.

Earlier today (February 10) Posh announced admission prices in all seating areas and the terrace would be £32 for season ticket holders and £42 for non season ticket holders.

That latter price in particular angered many Posh fans who took to social media to make their feelings know. Some messaged chairman Darragh MacAnthony and co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson directly and they have listened.

All three are currently in New York attending a long-arranged strategy board meeting.

MacAnthony said: “We’ve been having a strategy meeting all day and we’ve been getting calls about the FA Cup prices being released.

“I’m not throwing anyone under the bus here, but nothing was approved. It was put together by the club and released.

“This is a mistake. We don’t shirk responsibility here and it will be fixed quickly. Our new CEO will fix the problem, hopefully in the next 24 hours. He’s a good guy, a good leader.

“To say we were horrified by the reaction...well our horror was in in line with the performance and the result last night (Posh lost 4-0 at Cardiff City).

“We apologise for the horror show of the last 24 hours. We can’t do a lot about the performance of the players on the pitch, but we can do muxh better off it.

“We don’t want to let the fans down. You’be been great with us over the last two years and we didn’t want to see what we have seen today.”

Thompson added: “I echo my partner’s comments. You fans have been great with us. The last two Covid years have been hard for everyone and we don’t want to pile on the misery.

“We’re getting it sorted.”

Dr Neale said: “The pricing and the team performance can hopefully be fixed very quickly.”

MacAnthony insisted the strategy meeting had nothing to do with Darren Ferguson’s position as first-team manager. Some fans again called for his head after a shocking performance at the Cardiff City Stadium last night (February 9).