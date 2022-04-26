Serhat Tasdemir in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

According to local media records, only attacking midfielder Serhat Tasdemir, of the 31 senior professionals at the Weston Homes Stadium, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Tasdemir has made just nine starts for Posh since joining friom Fylde in July, 2019, seven of them in EFL Trophy matches. The 21 year-old has been at Barnet on loan for all of this season and is certain to leave Posh at the end of the season.

It’s a fair bet many others will be transfer-listed including goalkeeper Christy Pym, who is currently on loan at Stevenage, veteran centre-back Mark Beevers and forward Idris Kanu, a player who has made no impact since joining Northampton Town on loan in January, starting just one game. Kanu (22) joined Posh from Aldershot in August 2017 during Grant McCann’s first spell as Posh manager, and started just 21 matches, 11 of them in the EFL Trophy.

McCann stated after relegation back to League One was confirmed on Saturday that he expected 80% of his squad to stay next season.

Attacking midfielder Ryan Broom is under contract at Posh until the end of next season and may be keen to leave this summer after an excellent 2021-22 campaign on loan with League One promotion-chasers Plymouth Argyle.

Posh rewarded many players who helped the club win promotion from League One under Darren Ferguson’s management in the 2020-21 season with contract extensions, so any McCann doesn’t fancy could be hard to shift.

Many of the 31 contracted players were signed primarily to play at under 23 level, although, Kai Corbett, Joe Taylor and Emmanuel Fernandez, have featured in first-team matches.

Posh squad with contract end dates (according to local media records):

Goalkeepers (3): Christy Pym (2024), David Cornell (2023), Will Blackmore ('long term - 2024)

Right-backs/wing-backs (3): Nathan Thompson (2023 - with option), Ben Mensah (2023), Joe Ward (2023).

Left-backs/wing-backs (2): Dan Butler (2024), Joe Tomlinson (2024).

Centre-backs (6): Mark Beevers (2024), Frankie Kent (2024), Ronnie Edwards (2025), Josh Knight (2024), Emmanuel Fernandez (2023), Charlie O'Connell (2023).

Centre-midfield (5): Jeando Fuchs (2024), Jack Taylor ('long term' - 2023?), Ollie Norburn (2024), Kyle Barker (2023), Jorge Grant (2024).

Attacking midfield (6): Sammie Szmodics (2024), Joel Randall (2025), Kwame Poku (2025), Ryan Broom (2023), Serhat Tasdemir (2022), Harrison Burrows ('long term' - 2024?).