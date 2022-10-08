Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score. Photo: Joe Dent.

In truth, Grant McCann’s men created more than enough chances to win several football matches but found themselves having to settle for a 1-1 draw in this one after being stung by an equaliser from the strugglers.

Posh are currently navigating a set of fixtures from which a promotion assault could be launched with six successive outings against teams currently in the bottom eight of the standings.

With victories against Port Vale and MK Dons already achieved with a minimum of fuss - well apart from the final few moments of the latter game - the first of back-to-back home games against sides in the relegation zone (Forest Green then head into the city on Tuesday) should have provided the distinct possibility of another triumph.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way as the teams traded second-half goals with Posh captain Jonson Clarke-Harris’ somewhat fortuitous ninth of the campaign eventually cancelled out by Burton man Victor Adeboyejo’s seventh to prevent a rise into the play-off places.

The selection of an unchanged side from McCann was certainly no surprise and the only tweak to the Posh squad came on the bench where Joel Randall’s place was taken by Joe Taylor.

Posh fans burst into applause during the 11th minute as a mark of respect to one of the club’s greats, Tommy Robson, two years on from his death.

They had no other opportunity to warm their palms in a low-key opening quarter during which the only incident of note involved a Burton near-miss.

Joe Powell’s effort which drifted inches wide of the far post at the end of a slick Brewers move featuring Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adeboyejo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keillor-Dunn then forced the big frame of Lucas Bergstrom into a flying save with a 25-yard blast following a poorly cleared free-kick – and that seemed to provide the spark the game desperately needed.

Posh flexed their attacking muscle for the first time moments later as Clarke-Harris fired over after a fine Dan Butler pass and equally decent Ricky-Jade Jones cut-back.

Clarke-Harris then headed a deep Ward cross wide before the best chance of the first half fell to Jones.

Just as at MK Dons the previous Saturday, he was gifted a golden opportunity by an errant opposition pass, but whereas on that occasion he found the net with a low right-footed shot, this time he could only blast a rising left-footed effort against the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half ended with Jones heading over a Thompson cross but the breakthrough eventually arrived with Posh’s first attack of the second period.

It came complete with a mixture of quality and luck as Jack Taylor’s terrific pass picked out a fine run from Ben Thompson.

The midfielder poked the ball past on-rushing keeper Garratt but Burton full-back Tom Hamer was on hand to prevent a goal with a sliding challenge or so he thought.

Hamer succeeded only in clearing the ball straight to Clarke-Harris who reacted quickly to head his ninth goal of the season into the gaping net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal was followed by a long spell of complete Posh control but they were unable to increase their advantage.

Garratt smartly saved from Clarke-Harris and Hamer blocked from Ward in the same attack following a Dan Butler cross, before Ward drilled another effort into the side-netting seconds later.

Jones blasted over after a Ward cross dropped invitingly at his feet before Ben Thompson squandered the best chance of all by firing wide when it appeared easier to score after Poku picked the pocket of Hamer.

And those missed opportunities suddenly became costly when lowly Albion hit back to level with a quarter-of-an-hour to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bergstrom initially preserved the advantage by keeping out an Adeboyejo header after Sam Hughes headed a Powell free-kick back across goal.

But within seconds – and in startlingly similar style – Adeboyejo made no mistake with a low strike from eight yards after Hughes nodded a Terry Taylor cross perfectly into his path.

It was only the second goal conceded by Posh in six home League One games so far this season and triggered a bold response from McCann in the form of a triple substitution complete with a tweak in formation to 3-4-1-2.

It almost proved inspired as one of the new arrivals – Nathan Thompson – raced into the box to head over a Ward corner before fellow new entrant Harrison Burrows had a shot blocked during a counter-attack when a pass may well have been a better option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the clock ticked down, Posh threw more and more men forward but it was a case of desperation without inspiration.

They couldn’t create another clear chance and were facing up to a case of two points dropped, rather than one gained, before Frankie Kent blazed high, wide and not at all handsome deep into stoppage time.

They’ll hope for a happier ending on Tuesday when again hosting a team fighting against the drop.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson (sub Nathan Thompson 81 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Jack Marriott 81 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku (sub Harrison Burrows 81 mins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Joe Taylor.

Burton: Ben Garratt, Tom Hamer, Adrian Mariappa, Sam Hughes, Deji Oshilaja, Joe Powell, Terry Taylor (sub Calum Butcher 85 mins), Jonny Smith (sub Mustapha Carayol 92 mins), Davis Kieler-Dunn (sub Bobby Kamwa 59 mins), Victor Adeboyejo.

Unused subs: Viljami Sinisalo, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Elliott Thorpe, Charlie Lakin.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (47 mins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton – Adeboyejo (75 mins)

Cautions: Burton – Brayford (foul)

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge 8.