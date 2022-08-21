Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwight Gayle (left) in action for Stoke City. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

Gayle (32) last scored a goal for Newcastle United in a 2-1 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion on December 12, 2020.

Many of those 34 games were last substitute appearances, but he’s yet to score in six games (four starts) for his new club Stoke City.

He drew a blank in Saturday’s 1-0 Championship defeat at home to Sunderland when he missed a one-on-one opportunity after latching on to a huge clearance from ex-Posh loan goalkeeper Josef Bursik. Bursik should have saved the only goal of the game.

Bali Mumba in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Other big names of the recemt Posh past had eventful matches yesterday. Ivan Toney scored one goal and had another chalked off as Brentford fought back from 2-0 down to 2-2 at Fulham before losing 3-2 in the Premier League.

For the second League Two match running Lee Tomlin delivered a match-winning assist as unbeaten Doncaster Rovers beat previously unbeaten Salford City 2-1 and Marcus Maddison made his first start for Darlington in a National League North match, but the Quakers were beaten 2-1 at home by Banbury United. Maddison was close to scoring in the first minute.

In the Championship Sammie Szmodics was substituted midway through the second-half of Blackburn’s 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United and Callum Elder’s own goal helped West Bromwich Albion to a first win of the season, a 5-2 rout of Hull City.

In League One Bali Mumba’s excellent start to life on loan at Plymouth Argyle continued with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers and Harry Anderson conceded a soft late penalty as Bristol Rovers went down 3-1 at Portsmouth.

In League Two former Posh boss Steve Evans has steered Stevenage into second place. Their 2-1 win at home to Carlisle United yesterday was a fourth in five unbeaten matches.