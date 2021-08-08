PETERBOROUGH UNITED OLD BOYS: Scoring debuts for Eisa, Edwards and Lloyd, new club for Reed, Bursik starts for Stoke

Mo Eisa scored on his Football League debut for MK Dons at Bolton. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Eisa was signed by former Posh promotion hero Russell Martin who promptly left to join Championship side Swansea City. Martin, at 34 the youngest head coach in the EFL, didn’t enjoy himself quite so much as his side lost 2-1 at Blackburn after running into trouble trying to play out from the back.

Another ex-Posh promotion hero Grant McCann had a great day though. His newly-promoted Hull City side fought back from a goal down to win 4-1 at Preston North End.

Josef Bursik, who played a big part in Posh’s promotion success last term while on loan, started for Stoke City in a 3-2 home win over Reading.

Josef Bursik celebrates a win for Stoke over Reading. Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Back in League One Gwion Edwards scored for Wigan in a 2-1 loss at Sunderland. Frazer Blake-Tracy was an unused substitute as Burton Albion won 1-0 at Shrewsbury.

Danny Lloyd bundled home an equaliser from a yard for new club Gillingham in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City at Priestfield. Gills boss Steve Evans was cautioned early in the game.

Louis Reed signed for a Swindon Town club now under new ownership last week, but didn’t feature in a 3-1 win at Scunthorpe in League Two.

Paul Coutts was sent off for violent conduct on his competitive debut for Bristol Rovers as they went down 2-1 at Mansfield. Josh Smith, who hails from Bourne, was the match official.